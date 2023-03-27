Milan's Kalulu to miss Napoli trip with calf injury

Milan (AFP) – Pierre Kalulu will miss AC Milan's clash at Serie A leaders Napoli with a calf injury, the reigning Italian champions said on Monday.

In a statement, Milan said that centre-back Kalulu had injured his right calf and that new tests would be carried out in a week's time.

That rules the 22-year-old out of Sunday's trip to Napoli, who are 19 points clear of Lazio and weeks away from becoming champions of Italy for the first time since 1990.

Milan also face Napoli in an all-Italian Champions League quarter-final next month.

Kalulu picked up the injury while on international duty with France Under-21s, and did not take part in their 4-0 defeat to England.

Milan are 23 points behind Napoli in fourth place and in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Roma trail Milan by a single point with 11 games remaining, while sixth-placed Atalanta are a further two points back.

