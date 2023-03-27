Rony's maiden T20I 50 powers Bangladesh to 207-5 against Ireland

Mehidy Hasan Miraz hits out as Bangladesh reach 207-5 in their rain-shortened innings in the first Twenty20 international against Ireland in Chittagong

Chittagong (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Rony Talukdar struck a career-best 67 from 38 balls as Bangladesh posted 207-5 in 19.2 overs before rain ended their innings in the first Twenty20 international against Ireland in Chittagong on Monday.

Rony put on 91 runs in just seven overs in an opening stand with Liton Das, who made 47 off 23 balls, after stand-in Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and elected to bowl.

Craig Young broke the stand when he forced Liton to hole out to Stirling at mid-off and Harry Tector soon had Najmul Hossain stumped for 14.

Ireland were hoping to put the brakes on Bangladesh's scoring spree once Graham Hume bowled Rony, who smacked seven fours and three sixes in his maiden T20I fifty.

However, Shamim Hossain’s 20-ball 30 and Shakib Al Hasan's 20 not out off 13 balls helped Bangladesh race past the 200-run mark before rain brought a premature end.

Right-arm pacer Young claimed 2-45 for Ireland.

This game is Bangladesh’s first T20I at home against Ireland, who have rested regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie for the three-match series.

Bangladesh won the preceding three-match one-day international series 2-0. The teams will meet for a one-off Test in early April.

