Big-hitting Shepherd takes West Indies to another big total

Romario Shepherd slammed 44 not out off 22 balls as West Indies posted 220-8 in the 3rd T20 against South Africa at the Wanderers

Johannesburg (AFP) – A late burst of power hitting by Romario Shepherd took the West Indies to a challenging 220 for eight in the series-deciding third and final T20 international against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

South Africa’s fast bowlers reduced the tourists to 161 for eight but Shepherd, batting at number nine, slammed 44 not out off 22 balls in an unbeaten ninth wicket stand of 59 off 26 deliveries with Alzarri Joseph (14 not out).

The last two overs produced 43 runs, including 26 off the final over by Kagiso Rabada, who earlier spearheaded a bowling effort in which he, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje each took two wickets.

After Sunday’s record-breaking run spree in which South Africa achieved a world record chase of 259 in Centurion, the West Indies again went on the attack from the start after being sent in on another good batting pitch.

But wickets fell regularly – including Sunday centurion Johnson Charles being bowled for a first-ball duck by Rabada - before Shepherd and Joseph ensured South Africa would again need to chase a big target.

Brief scores:

West Indies 220-8 in 20 overs (B. King 36, N. Pooran 41, R. Shepherd 44 not out; L. Ngidi 2-45, K. Rabada 2-50, A. Nortje 2-36)

Match situation: South Africa need 221 runs to win

Toss: South Africa

© 2023 AFP