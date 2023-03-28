Durant will return for Suns on Wednesday: reports

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant will reportedly return to the NBA club's lineup on Wednesday after missing 10 games with a left ankle sprain

New York (AFP) – Kevin Durant will return to the NBA's Phoenix Suns on Wednesday against Minnesota after missing the past three weeks with a sprained left ankle, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 34-year-old American forward slipped on the floor during pre-game warmups on March 8 to suffer the injury and has missed Phoenix's past 10 games.

But The Athletic and ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Durant has healed and will finally make his home debut with the Suns after being hurt following only three games with Phoenix after a blockbuster trade from Brooklyn.

Durant, a 13-time NBA All-Star, averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in his three games with Phoenix and hit 69% from the floor in those contests.

The Suns, who have gone 4-6 without Durant, rank fourth in the Western Conference at 40-35, half a game ahead of the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers and 1.5 games ahead of sixth-place Minnesota.

Durant, a three-time Olympic champion for the United States, has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists a game so far this season for the Suns and Brooklyn.

© 2023 AFP