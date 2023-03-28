Maignan saves France's blushes against Ireland in Euro 2024 qualifier

2024 European championships

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan pulled off two acrobatic saves at the end of the European 2024 championships qualifier against Ireland to preserve his side's lead.

France boss Didier Deschamps hailed goalkeeper Mike Maignan for two saves in the closing stages of his side's European championships qualifier against Republic of Ireland.

The 27-year-old AC Milan star, who took over as main goalkeeper following the retirement of skipper Hugo Lloris, acrobatically prevented Jules Koundé from scoring an own-goal.

And from the resulting corner, Maignan flew acrobatically to palm Nathan Collins' header over the bar.

"That's Mike," beamed Deschamps after the 1-0 victory at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Monday night.

"What he did was as good as a goal. He's earned us two points."

Benjamin Pavard thrashed in France's winner just after half-time.

But the World Cup finalists, who pulverized the Netherlands 4-0 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier last Friday, failed to capitalise on their breakthrough.

Change

Instead, Stephen Kenny's players grew more menacing in the search for a leveller.

"We knew we were facing one of the best teams in the world, who only lost on penalties in the World Cup final," said Kenny.

"We had a very good end to the game. And there is this save at the end which is incredible, exceptional."

Pavard had not played for France since a miserable game against Australia during the group stages at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The tournament in Qatar didn't go as I would have liked," Pavard told L'Equipe TV.

"I was happy after each victory there as I am here for the team. I had the opportunity to play against Ireland and it went well for me. I hope it will continue."

The victory allowed France to remain top of Group B with six points. The Netherlands bounced back from the rout against France with a 3-0 success over Malta.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Ronald Koeman's team mid way through the first-half. Nathan Ake doubled the advantage just after the break and the Manchester City defender bagged his brace eight minutes from time.

