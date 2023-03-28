Rybakina glides into Miami semi-finals

Elena Rybakina moved into the last four at the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Italy's Martina Trevisan on Tuesday

Miami Gardens (United States) (AFP) – Elena Rybakina moved into the semi-final of the Miami Open with a confident 6-3, 6-0 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday to extend her winning streak to 12 matches.

Rybakina, who competes for Kazakhstan, remains in strong contention for the "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami WTA titles after she beat Aryna Sabalenka in California earlier this month.

Sabalenka is the biggest obstacle to Rybakina triumphing again with the Belarusian in impressive form in South Florida.

Sabalenka powered past Barbora Krejcíkova in straight sets in her fourth-round match on Monday and faces Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the last eight on Wednesday.

Rybakina took charge of her match with Trevisan when the Italian double-faulted to hand her opponent a break and a 3-1 advantage in the first set.

Although Trevisan broke back to get back on serve at 4-3, Rybakina took full control and won the remaining eight games to wrap up the win in 69 minutes.

In her semi-final Rybakina will face the winner of Tuesday's match between American Jessica Pegula and Russian Anastasia Potapova.

