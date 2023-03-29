France's Dupont named Six Nations player of the tournament

France captain Antoine Dupont has been named the Six Nations player of the championship for a third time

Scrum-half Dupont, 26, claimed 26 percent of the 138,000 online votes after also clinching the award last year and in 2020.

Les Bleus finished second in the table, losing just once to eventual Grand Slam winners Ireland, as they failed to defend their title.

Dupont's Test teammates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud as well as Ireland's Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen were also shortlisted.

Only ex-Ireland centre Brian O'Driscoll has also won the award three times.

Toulouse half-back Dupont is expected to lead his country as they host this year's Rugby World Cup, with the opening game against New Zealand on September 8.

