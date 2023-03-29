Peaty to skip British Championships over mental health struggles

London (AFP) – Triple Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has withdrawn from the British Swimming Championships due to mental health reasons.

The 28-year-old said he is "not enjoying the sport" as he has done previously but is still planning to compete in next year's Paris Olympics.

Peaty will be hoping to defend the 100 metre breaststroke and 4x100 metre mixed medley golds he picked up at Tokyo 2020.

"Very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual's mental health. They don't understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves to win over and over again," Peaty posted on his social media accounts.

"As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it's important to be honest about it.

"I'm tired, I'm not myself and I'm not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade."

Peaty suffered a setback in 2022 after breaking his foot in a freak training accident, but was able to recover in time and compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer.

He suffered his first defeat in the 100 metre breaststroke for eight years, finishing fourth, but bounced back 48 hours later to win gold in the 50 metre distance.

Peaty also claimed gold in the 100 metre breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"Whilst I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month. This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games," Peaty added.

"This sport has given me everything I am and I'm looking forward to finding the love I have for it again."

© 2023 AFP