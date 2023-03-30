Eubanks' Miami run ends at the hands of Medvedev

Miami Gardens (United States) (AFP) – Daniil Medvedev ended American qualifier Christopher Eubanks' impressive run at the Miami Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in their quarter-final on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Eubanks was playing in his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after upsetting Frenchmen Adrian Mannarino and Gregoire Barrere and Croatia's 17th-ranked Borna Coric.

The 6-foot-7 (2.01m), big-serving Eubanks showed no signs of nerves, holding his first two serves, but he was unable to take advantage of five break-points in a thrilling fourth game.

A half hour rain-break appeared to disrupt Eubanks' momentum, however, and he was broken on his first service game after the resumption of play, going long and allowing Medvedev to take a 4-3 lead.

The Russian broke again to take the first set but Eubanks was not about to roll over against the world number five.

In the sixth game of the second set, Medvedev won a great rally at the net to go 4-2 up but Eubanks again showed his character to break back and keep his hopes alive.

Eubanks saved two match points as Medvedev looked to break him and avoid a deciding set, but then on the third match point he messed up a straightforward volley, putting it out and ending his resistance.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz was in action later in his last eight meeting with another American, Taylor Fritz.

© 2023 AFP