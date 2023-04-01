Lacklustre Lyon venture to Paris Saint-Germain with another cup in mind

French football

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, who has been appointed captain of France, will return to domestic duties with the aim of firing PSG to a record 11th Ligue 1 title.

Long gone are the evenings when Lyon against Paris Saint-Germain could be deemed a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash. Nowadays, such fixtures involve PSG battling for primacy with Marseille, Lens or Monaco

Since the swanky executives at Qatari Sports Investments started pumping the squillions into PSG just over a decade ago, lads such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani and latterly Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé have bedazzled defences to sweep up eight of the 10 Ligue 1 titles.

Only Monaco in 2017 and Lille in 2021 have stopped a complete annexation of the trophy.

Lyon have been runners-up twice – in 2015 and 2016.

In 2015, they were three points behind PSG going into the final five games of the campaign.

But Lyon blew the surge to glory with a 3-0 loss at Caen and a 1-1 draw at home to Bordeaux while PSG won all of their fixtures to romp home.

The following year, PSG had the title wrapped up in mid season as they finished 31 points ahead of Lyon.

Clash

On Sunday night at the Parc des Princes, PSG entertain Lyon as Ligue 1 pacesetters hoping to eradicate the memories of their last home game before the international break which ended in a 2-0 loss to Rennes.

Lyon – lying 10th after 28 games with 41 points – are in a scramble for the place which leads to the Europa Conference League.

Rennes, on 50 points, occupy the slot at the moment.

The chase is a far cry from the bright dawn of last June when long-time supremo Jean-Michel Aulas waxed lyrical and financial about the arrival of John Textor as a major shareholder at Lyon.

Textor made his mark as chief executive at the sports and entertainment streaming service fuboTV before acquiring a 40 percent stake in the English Premier League team Crystal Palace, as well as controlling stakes in the Brazilian team Botafogo and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.

Hype followed inevitably about rivalling PSG. But, so far, so nothing.

Lyon seep mid table mediocrity with 11 wins, eight draws and nine losses.

Focus

Nevertheless, the PSG boss Christophe Galtier urged his players, many of whom were on international duties over the past nine days, to refocus on the quest for a record 11th Ligue 1 crown.

"PSG v Lyon is a classic fixture in this league," posited the 55-year-old Frenchman.

"We need to get back to winning ways after the loss to Rennes and get back on track in the final sprint.

"Lyon are one of the great teams, and they are improving game after game.

Compliments

"They'll be coming to the Parc des Princes with international players and youngsters who are expressing themselves well this season.

"It will be a difficult match against one of the better sides in the league."

The requisite compliments aside, Galtier, along with his counterpart Laurent Blanc, accept the two outfits roam in different financial realities.

"It will be a great game to play against the best team in the French championship," said Blanc.

The former France international, who led PSG to 11 trophies including two domestic trebles between 2013 and 2016, added: "To measure yourself against the best is always good. It is difficult but enriching."

On Wednesday, Lyon take on holders Nantes in the semi-final of the Coupe de France.

"The game against PSG doesn't exactly come at a great time for us," added Blanc.

Fixtures

"But the calendar is like that. We can't do anything about it. We'll try to play against PSG and not think about the cup game against Nantes."

Some hope. Lyon have not won the Coupe de France sine 2012. They were turfed out of the 2021/22 competition after their fans went on a rampage during the last-64 tie against Paris FC in December 2021.

"We've got an exciting week ahead," said Blanc. "There are a couple of difficult matches coming up but that's why you play football.

"It's good to have something to go for ... when you don't have anything to play for, that's really a terrible sign."

Chance

Marseille had the chance to ramp up the pressure on PSG on Friday night. Victory over mid table Montpellier would have taken them to within four points of the leaders.

But Igor Tudor's side fluffed their lines.

They went behind at the Vélodrome to a 12th minute goal from Arnaud Nordin. Matteo Guendozi levelled from the penalty spot just before half-time but the hosts failed to force a second.

The stalemate offers PSG the opportunity to extend their lead to nine points with victory over Lyon.

Even with such a margin and nine games remaining, a twist could come. It really could.

And if PSG were to end the season empty-handed, it would prompt profound navel-gazing among the club executives.

The fans might be a tad annoyed too.

But they really wouldn't care about that in Marseille, Lens or Monaco.

In Lyon though, they'll just be going on with their dreams.

