Ethiopian 20-year-old wins Paris Marathon title on first attempt

PARIS MARATHON

Running his first marathon, Abeje Ayana claimed the Paris title in a time of 2 hours, 7.15 minutes. Kenya's Helah Kiprop won the women's race.

Ayana, just 20 years of age and running his first-ever marathon, left his Ethiopian countryman and pre-race favourite, Guye Adola, to run the closing five kilometres on his own.

Ayan finished 20 seconds clear of Adola, with Kenya's Joseph Boit in third place, five seconds further back.

Another Kenyan, Helah Kiprop, was dropped by the leading group with just five kilometres to go, but fought back to win the women's race in a time of 2 hours, 23.19 minutes. Kiprop came home ahead of the Ethiopian pair Atalel Anmut (2 h 23 min 19) and Fikrte Wereta (2 h 23 min 22).

