Milan slam brakes on Napoli title charge with four-goal thumping

Naples (Italy) (AFP) – AC Milan hammered runaway Serie A leaders Napoli 4-0 on Sunday in an incredible performance which slammed the brakes on their opponents' charge to a first league title since 1990.

Rafael Leao led the charge with a brilliant brace while Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers netted the other goals for the rampant champions who move up to third.

Stefano Pioli's side inflicted a third league defeat of the season on Napoli, whose huge lead at the top of the table has been cut to 16 points after second-placed Lazio beat Monza 2-0 earlier on Sunday.

Milan are 20 points off the pace but have struck first blood in a trio of matches against Napoli which will conclude this month with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final between the two Italian teams.

