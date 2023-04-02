Newgarden holds off O'Ward for Texas IndyCar win

Los Angeles (AFP) – Josef Newgarden edged Pato O'Ward in a fierce final battle to grab a second straight IndyCar win at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The two were neck and neck -- often side by side -- over the last 10 laps. But it was Penske driver Newgarden who had his nose in front with two laps to go -- just seconds before France's Romain Grosjean crashed behind them to allow Newgarden to confirm the victory under caution.

It was a somewhat anti-climactic finish to what had been a thrilling stretch battle, that also saw Alex Palou threaten for the lead before finishing third.

Mexico's O'Ward endured a second straight runner-up finish in two races this season -- having been denied by Marcus Ericsson with two laps remaining in the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 5.

At least Arrow McLaren's O'Ward had the consolation of knowing he departs the 1.5-mile oval circuit in Fort Worth, Texas, with the series lead.

"Pato gave me all the respect in the world when he was racing next to me," said Newgarden, who has three Texas Motors Speedway victories after wins in 2019 and last year.

"It was just hard, it was really hard to fight those guys. I think Palou was super-strong, too. There's just no gimmes.

"When we needed to be good, the car was there at the end."

Newgarden, O'Ward and Ganassi's Scott Dixon of New Zealand had exchanged the lead early, and Newgarden benefitted from an early stop for tires to lead for an extended stretch.

But O'Ward erased a two-second gap to seize the lead on lap 129 of 250 -- and lapped all of the field apart from Newgarden as he pushed his lead to as much as eight seconds.

O'Ward led a total of 91 laps. When the fourth caution period of the race ended with 12 laps to go, it was O'Ward who jumped to the lead but he couldn't shake Newgarden.

"It's been a hell of a start to the year," O'Ward said, still trying to look on the bright side.

"I guess we've had two second-place finishes and we're still waiting for the win, but a great start to the championship.

"That's what we needed to see."

Dale Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing and Dixon finished fourth and fifth. Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Andretti's Colton Herta were sixth and seventh -- the only remaining drivers on the lead lap.

For the second straight year, Felix Roseqvist started from pole and failed to finish, crashing on the outside wall late in the race.

"Really a shame for us, I think we had a nice finish going there," the Swedish driver said.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Japan, making his first start for Chip Ganassi after agreeing to drive just the oval races for them this season, was an early casualty.

Sato got too high racing three-wide in turn two on his 47th lap, hitting the outside wall and spinning down to make heavy contact with the inside barrier.

