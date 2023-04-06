Debutant Tucker becomes only second Irish Test centurion

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker plays a shot during the third day of the Test against Bangladesh

Dhaka (AFP) – Debutant Lorcan Tucker on Thursday became only the second Irishman to hit a Test century, leading a tenacious fightback against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The wicketkeeper-batsman made 108 off 162 balls before falling to the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, with Shoriful Islam taking the catch at extra cover.

The 26-year-old Tucker hit 14 fours and a six during his time at the crease.

He was brilliantly assisted by Herry Tector and Andy McBrine in partnerships of 72 and 111 after the tourists resumed on a precarious 27-4 in their second innings in the one-off Test.

Tector's 56 made him the first Irish cricketer to hit fifties in both innings of a Test match.

Tucker brought up his century with a cover drive for four off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, raising his bat after hugging McBrine.

Kevin O'Brien is the only other Irishman to hit a Test century.

He scored 118 against Pakistan during Ireland's 2018 maiden Test in Dublin.

