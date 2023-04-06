European golf tour wins legal battle against rebel LIV players

The launch of LIV Golf has led to deep splits within the sport

London (AFP) – The DP World Tour has won its legal battle against 12 players who committed "serious breaches" of its code of behaviour by playing in LIV Golf events without permission.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the inaugural LIV Golf event near London last year -- the requests were denied but they competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open.

Initially Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding appealed against the decision and the punishments were stayed, pending a substantive appeal, allowing the players to compete in DP World Tour events.

The number of appellants then grew to 16, but Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Otaegui withdrew from the case, which was heard behind closed doors by Sports Resolutions UK in February.

Announcing its decision on Thursday, the arbitration panel concluded the players had committed "serious breaches of the code of behaviour of the DPWT regulations" by playing in LIV's London and Portland events, despite their release requests having been refused.

Their appeals have been dismissed and the players ordered to pay the £100,000 fines.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "We welcome today's decision by Sport Resolutions, which upholds our regulations and our ability to administer them.

"We are delighted that the panel recognised we have a responsibility to our full membership to do this and also determined that the process we followed was fair and proportionate."

© 2023 AFP