European tour wins legal battle to punish LIV Golf rebels

The launch of LIV Golf has led to deep splits within the sport

London (AFP) – The Europe-based DP World Tour has won its legal battle against a group of rebel golfers who committed "serious breaches" of its code of behaviour by playing in LIV Golf events without permission.

England's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among 12 players appealing against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took in the inaugural LIV event near London last year.

It remains to be seen whether they will appeal against the verdict or give up their membership of the DP World Tour -- a move that would end their involvement in the Ryder Cup.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in June last year.

Those requests were denied but the players competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open and two other events.

Initially, Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding appealed against the decision and the punishments were stayed, pending an appeal, allowing the players to compete in DP World Tour events.

The number of appellants then grew to 16, but Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Otaegui withdrew from the case, which was heard behind closed doors by Sports Resolutions UK in February.

'Serious breaches'

Announcing its decision on Thursday, the arbitration panel concluded the players had committed "serious breaches of the code of behaviour of the DPWT regulations" by playing in LIV's London and Portland events, despite their release requests having been refused.

Their appeals have been dismissed and the players ordered to pay the £100,000 fines.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "We welcome today's decision by Sport Resolutions, which upholds our regulations and our ability to administer them.

"We are delighted that the panel recognised we have a responsibility to our full membership to do this and also determined that the process we followed was fair and proportionate."

Speaking at his pre-Masters press conference at Augusta National earlier this week, world number two Rory McIlroy said a legal victory for the DP tour would change the "dynamic of everything a bit".

McIlroy has been at the forefront of the US-based PGA Tour's efforts to fight back against the LIV rebels, playing a central role in the creation of the tour's new formats and enhanced purses.

Players have been keen to talk down any suggestion of the conflict souring this week's Masters and McIlroy echoed that sentiment, saying he was not surprised that the atmosphere between the two camps was amicable.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series began last year with several big-name players jumping to the upstart circuit for record $25 million purses and 54-hole events despite concerns over human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.

The established PGA Tour banned LIV players from its events and a legal fight is set for a 2024 trial, but major tournaments have allowed LIV players who qualify to compete.

A total of 18 LIV golfers are in action at the Masters, which tees off on Thursday.

