LIV's Na withdraws from Masters after nine holes due to illness

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Kevin Na withdrew from the 87th Masters due to illness on Thursday after playing the first nine holes at 4-over par 40 at Augusta National.

The 39-year-old South Korean-born American was one of 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour who qualified for the Masters.

Na made a dreadful start, driving close to a tree in the rough on the first hole and then going beyond the green with his approach shot - ending with opened with a double bogey.

Na had an eventful half-round as he birdied the par-5 second hole, before bogeys at the third, fifth and par-3 sixth and a birdie at the par-5 eighth before another bogey on nine.

World number 96 Na's best result at Augusta has been to finish in a share for 12th which has achieved in three of his 11 Masters starts, most recently in 2021.

