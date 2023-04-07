Chelsea interim boss Lampard 'improved' by Everton experience

London (AFP) – Frank Lampard says his turbulent spell in charge of Everton made him a better manager as he prepares to return to the dugout for his second spell as Chelsea boss.

Lampard, Chelsea's record goalscorer, managed the Stamford Bridge club from July 2019 until January 2021, when he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

The 44-year-old's unexpected return to Stamford Bridge as caretaker manager until the end of the season came after Graham Potter was dismissed on Sunday, with the club in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Lampard lost his job as boss of struggling Everton in January after saving them from relegation last season but he said he had learned lessons from his 12 months at Goodison Park.

"I've definitely changed (since the first spell at Chelsea)," he said ahead of the team's match at Wolves on Saturday.

"I took some things that I changed on to Everton.

"You 'evolve' is probably a better word. I've always been very, very open to listening, to looking, to learning and reflecting. I'm certainly not a person who sits here and says 'I've got all the answers'.

"There are things I look back on, things where I think I've maybe improved. The results will always be in how I perform here and how I can affect the players now."

Lampard hinted that he would be interested in staying in the Chelsea job beyond the end of the season.

The club have reportedly held talks with former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique and made contact with ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann as they seek a permanent replacement for Potter.

Lampard's tenure is likely to be judged on how Chelsea fare in the Champions League -- they face European champions Real Madrid in Spain in the first leg of their quarter-final next week.

Lampard was a key member of the side that beat Bayern on penalties in the 2012 final in Munich and he believes his history with the club will be an asset as they chase a third Champions League success.

"Every job is a challenge," he said. "I'm connected to the club, I understand that element of it."

© 2023 AFP