Co-leader Koepka set for early charge as Masters resumes

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Masters co-leader Brooks Koepka, a four-time major winner and rebel LIV Golf star, was set for an early charge on Friday as the second round began at Augusta National.

Koepka fired a seven-under par 65, his best of 25 career Masters rounds, to share the 18-hole lead with Spain's Jon Rahm and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

The 32-year-old American, a Masters runner-up behind Tiger Woods in 2009, was in the fifth group of the morning set to tee off at Augusta National, where a forecast of storms in the afternoon prompted officials to advance start times by 30 minutes.

Koepka says his early start, giving him a chance to finish his day before high winds and heavy rains arrive, is a bigger edge than his sizzling first round.

"I don't think my score really gives me much of an advantage," Koepka said. "I think maybe my tee time with the weather coming up, I might be able to squeak out a few more holes than everybody else before it starts dumping.

"I would say that's probably the biggest advantage I've got going for me right now."

More bad weather is expected for the weekend.

Koepka was the only player among 18 qualifiers from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League to crack 70 in the first round at Augusta National, where the PGA Tour divide with LIV has been set aside by players to keep the focus upon winning the green jacket.

Reigning British Open champion Cam Smith of Australia was second among the LIV contingent, opening on 70.

The PGA Tour banned players who jumped to the upstart series for record $25 million purses and 54-hole events despite concerns over Saudi Arabia human rights issues. A court fight is set for early 2024.

Third-ranked Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion, and world number nine Hovland launch their second rounds in the early afternoon among the final players to take the course.

"I'm feeling confident. Hopefully I can keep it going," Rahm said. "There's a long way to go."

Australia's Jason Day, the 2015 PGA Championship winner and a 2011 Masters runner-up, shared second on 67 with Cameron Young. The Aussie also had a morning start scheduled.

"I look at that leaderboard, and it's like all the names are up there, which is fantastic," Day said. "More imperative to actually get off to a good start just because of what we're going to have on the weekend.

"It might end up turning into a marathon if we have a pretty wet, kind of windy conditions on the weekend."

World number one and defending champion Scottie Scheffler was in a sixth-place pack on 68 that also included US compatriots Sam Burns, Gary Woodland, Tokyo Olympic winner Xander Schauffele and amateur Sam Bennett plus Irishman Shane Lowry, the 2019 British Open winner, and Aussie Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters champion.

Tiger near cut line

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion, was in constant pain as he struggled to a 74, his worst Augusta opening round since 2005, when he rallied to win.

Woods, 47, remains troubled by severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash and shares 54th when only the top 50 and level are set to make the cut.

"This is going to be an interesting finish with the weather coming in," Woods said. "If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back, hopefully it will be positive towards the end."

Woods has missed the cut only once in 24 prior Masters starts, that as an amateur in 1996, a year before he completed an electrifying record-shattering first major triumph at Augusta.

World number two Rory McIlroy, who needs a Masters victory to complete a career Grand Slam, opened on level par 72. He was set for a late morning start.

"It's not disastrous, but I just need to sort of tidy it all up," McIlroy said. "I didn't feel like I was too far away."

