Lyle, Mize get special weekend Masters sendoff together

Scotsman Sandy Lyle, left, and hometown hero Larry Mize celebrated together at the 18th green on Saturday after each completed his final competitive round at the Masters

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Sandy Lyle and Larry Mize received one special final weekend moment together at the Masters on Saturday after severe weather Friday had appeared to spoil their Augusta National farewells.

Lyle, a 65-year-old Scotsman who in 1988 became the first British winner of the Masters, and 64-year-old hometown hero Mize completed their final competitive rounds at Augusta National in cold, damp conditions on Saturday morning.

After the second round was halted by severe weather Friday, Lyle returned to make two final puts in his 42nd Masters start and then joined Mize, three groups behind, for a joint goodbye before cheering spectators at the 18th green.

"They are nice memories I'm going away with, going home with a good feeling," Lyle said.

"That was very special for Sandy to come out and greet me there," Mize said. "Sandy's a good friend, a great champion and to finish off with him is pretty cool."

Lyle could relate to the emotions of 1987 winner Mize.

"I know what's going through his mind," Lyle said. "And it was just a welcome to a new era, I suppose, for the both of us."

Lyle tapped his chest over his heart and blew kisses to spectators.

"It was the right thing to do, to say something back to the patrons," Lyle said. "They have been very supportive. They all stood up coming up the 18th."

Mize called the final scene with people cheering in the cold and rain surreal.

"Pretty incredible," Mize said. "The fans were great. To get a reception like that in weather like this, I didn't expect that at all."

On the 18th green, Lyle used a special replica gold-colored putter of the one he had in 1988.

"I had it presented to me by my caddie and the old royal, here's the sword, wipe the blood off, that kind of thing," Lyle said.

He had looked over the 12-foot par putt on Friday to conclude his career, but the horn to halt play sounded just before he could strike the ball.

"Seconds. We were just basically lining our putts up," Lyle said. "We tried to talk to the official, please let us finish. But, no, they stuck to the rules and rules are rules and we had to abide by that."

US playing partner Jason Kokrak, who had given Lyle the honor at the tee, was upset that the Scotsman had been denied a magical moment.

"I said this is a moment he's not going to get again," Kokrak told Golf.com. "This is a moment in history that he won't get back and you guys have ruined it... Augusta National and the rules committee should be ashamed of themselves."

'A grinding machine'

But Lyle, even though he missed the putt and closed with a bogey, made the most of his second chance at a final Masters thrill after finishing 85th on 11-over 164 with rounds of 81 and 83.

"It's part of many years of playing competitive golf since I was about 15 or 16 and it has come to an end," Lyle said.

"I knew my time was coming up pretty soon the last few years. And you can tell by the scores that the course is killing me out there.

"I went out this year with a little bit of hope because I was working hard... but it's a grinding machine out there at the moment with the length for older players."

