Casey out as Pistons coach, Silas reportedly out in Houston

Dwane Casey says he's stepping down as coach of the NBA's Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles (AFP) – Dwane Casey said Sunday that he will depart as Detroit Pistons coach but will remain with the NBA organization in a front-office role.

Casey made the announcement after the Pistons ended a 17-65 season with a 103-81 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"I'm excited to go to the next phase of my life," Casey said. "Time to spend more time with my family. This team is on the right track. They probably need to hear a new voice. This is my decision."

Casey, 65, had been at the helm in Detroit since 2018. Prior to that he'd coached the Toronto Raptors.

Elsewhere on the final day of the regular season, ESPN reported that the Houston Rockets would not pick up the option on coach Stephen Silas's contract.

The sports website said Silas was expected to meet with Houston general manager Rafael Stone on Monday to "formalize the parting."

Silas, 49, has led the Rockets for the past three years, a rebuilding phase after star James Harden was traded early in Silas's tenure.

Houston finished 22-60 this season, finishing out their campaign with a 114-109 victory over the Washington Wizards.

