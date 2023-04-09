MLS probing racism allegation in Red Bulls-Earthquakes clash

Jeremy Ebobisse said a New York Red Bulls players used racist language during the team's draw with San Jose

Los Angeles (AFP) – Major League Soccer has launched an investigation into allegations made by San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse that a New York Red Bulls player made a racist remark during the two teams' 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

Ebobisse said a New York Red Bulls player used a racist epithet early in the second half of the clash at Red Bull Arena.

Play was held up for around 15 minutes as San Jose's players protested and debated whether to continue playing.

Ebobisse said following the game that the Earthquakes decided to continue after the Red Bulls player involved insisted he had not directed the remark at a particular opponent.

"What is important for me to share is that I know what I heard and the reason why I felt, after a lengthy conversation, we should continue with the game is because the player who said the word claimed it was not aimed at any of us," Ebobisse said.

"Whether that is a good faith comment or not, we'll see how the investigation goes.

"What we saw should not be part of the game. What started with a foul that was deemed to have been committed, fast forward a few minutes ended with a racial epithet being used."

MLS disciplinary chiefs said the league had begun an investigation into the incident.

"Major League Soccer is aware of an incident wherein a New York Red Bulls player is alleged to have used language that violates league policy during the 54th minute of the New York Red Bulls vs. San Jose Earthquakes match," MLS said in a statement.

"MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously.

"An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation."

The Red Bulls meanwhile vowed to cooperate with the investigation.

"It was brought to our attention during Saturday's match that one of our players allegedly used a racial slur on the pitch," the Red Bulls said.

"The New York Red Bulls do not condone any form of harassment or discrimination."

© 2023 AFP