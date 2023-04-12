France women's coach Renard calls for rethink of match times

French football

France women's team head coach Hervé Renard (right) called on France football federation chiefs such as Philippe Diallo (left) to make sure that the kick-off times of women's international matches do not clash with big games in men's competitions.

France women's team coach Hervé Renard urged football federation bosses to take more care over when international games are played after his side took to the field for a World Cup warm-up friendly at the same time as the first leg games in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League.

France beat the Olympic champions Canada 2-1 at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans in front of nearly 15,000 fans.

But the kick-off at 9.10pm on Tuesday meant that the fixture clashed with the games between Benfica and Inter Milan in Lisbon as well as the duel between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium.

"If we want to give women's football the promotion that it deserves in this country, we're going to have to think a bit more deeply about this kind of thing," said Renard.

"We could have played our game against Colombia on Thursday instead of Friday and played against Canada on Monday," added the 54-year-old Frenchman who took over last month from Corinne Diacre.

"And that would have avoided us playing at the same time as City v Bayern which is a top level game everyone wants to see.

"We really need to think about these kinds of things seriously if women's football is going to progress."

Following the 5-2 win over Colombia in Clermont-Ferrand, Renard's revolution continued with a victory over a side one place below France in sixth in the Fifa world rankings.

Grace Geyoro opened the scoring just after half-time when she headed Delphine Cascarino's cross from the right past the Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Léa Le Garrec swept in the second just after the hour mark following Sheridan's botched clearance.

Sheridan's counterpart, Constance Picaud, returned the favour after 71 minutes. She allowed the ball to slip from her grasp to give Jordyn Huitema a tap-in.

Despite waves of Canadian pressure, the hosts held on.

"It's a shame that she made the mistake," said Renard. "But all great keepers make errors. She must learn from it especially when there aren't huge stakes involved."

Renard's next task will be to select 23 players for the World Cup which starts on 20 July with the opening match in Group A between the co-hosts New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland.

The other co-hosts, Australia, launch their Group B campaign the same day in Sydney against Republic of Ireland.

"It has been a fantastic week," Renard added. "I've had players who have been ready to work hard and open to new ideas. It has been a pleasure."

