Medvedev sets up Zverev clash in Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco) (AFP) – Daniil Medvedev cruised through his first match of the year on clay Wednesday, defeating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters to set up a meeting with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev broke Sonego at the first attempt and then twice more in the second set to reel off his 25th win in his past 26 tour-level matches.

"Every match is a struggle (on clay), but I have had some good matches on clay," said Medvedev. "I managed to play good against a very strong player on clay."

The third seed earned his tour-leading 30th victory of the season and will face Zverev in the last 16 -- a first meeting between the pair on clay.

"We've had some tough matches," said Medvedev, who has won seven of 13 previous matches against Zverev.

Zverev is still finding his way back after tearing ankle ligaments in the French Open semi-finals last year against Rafael Nadal.

Following a difficult first-round tie against the dangerous Alexander Bublik, he beat Spain's Roberto Bautista 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

"I saw him in the first two matches, he seemed to be in good shape. I'm just going to have to be at my best," said Medvedev.

Casper Ruud, coming off a title in Estoril last weekend, kicked off his Monte Carlo campaign with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) win over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Danish teenager Holger Rune swept aside two-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem 6-2, 6-4, while Jannik Sinner advanced as Diego Schwartzman retired while trailing by a set and a break.

Karen Khachanov, the ninth seed, downed Ilya Ivashka in straight sets to book a showdown with Andrey Rublev.

