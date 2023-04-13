Assistant referee to face no further action for Robertson elbow

London (AFP) – Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will face no further action from the English Football Association (FA) despite an elbow on Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The incident occurred just after the half-time whistle had been blown during the Reds' 2-2 Premier League draw with Arsenal on Sunday.

Hatzidakis was stood down during the FA investigation but has now been cleared of any wrongdoing and is free to continue officiating

"We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in relation to the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis, and we will be taking no further action," the FA said in a statement.

"Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Ltd), as well as multiple angles of video footage, in relation to both the incident and its surrounding circumstances.".

An irate Robertson was shown a yellow card in the aftermath as he had to be led away by teammates.

In a statement issued by PGMOL, Hatzidakis said: "I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

"It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.

"I look forward to returning to officiating matches."

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was given an eight-match ban last week for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in the Cottagers' FA Cup defeat against Manchester United last month.

© 2023 AFP