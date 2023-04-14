Bridges hit with 30-game suspension for domestic violence: NBA

Miles Bridges will serve 10 games of a 30-game ban for domestic violence if he signs with an NBA team

New York (AFP) – Former Charlotte Hornets starter Miles Bridges was given a 30-game suspension by the NBA on Friday following a 2022 domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.

The NBA said in a statement however that Bridges, who is a restricted free agent, would miss only 10 games if he eventually signs with a new club.

The 25-year-old missed the entirety of the 2022-2023 season following the incident, a factor that prompted the NBA to deem that 20 games of Bridges' suspension have already been served.

Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November last year following the incident in Los Angeles.

The NBA issued its suspension on Friday after conducting its own investigation which included speaking to multiple witnesses. The league also sought consultations with domestic violence experts to provide guidance.

"The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors," the NBA said.

