Capitals part ways with coach Laviolette

Peter Laviolette will not be returning as head coach of the NHL's Washington Capitals

Washington (AFP) – The Washington Capitals have parted ways with head coach Peter Laviolette after failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Laviolette's contract was due to expire in June and the team announced on Friday that he would not be returning to his role next season.

"We are grateful for Peter's leadership and dedication to our organization for the last three seasons," said Capital's general manager Brian MacLellan.

"Peter is a first-class individual who has represented our club with integrity and guided our team through many difficult circumstances in his tenure as our head coach. We wish him all the best moving forward," he added.

The Capitals boast the NHL's second highest goalscorer in Russian Alex Ovechkin whose 822 goals are just 72 short of Wayne Gretzky's record.

Another team who missed out on the post-season, the Pittsburgh Penguins, also made personnel moves on Friday.

President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke, General Manager Ron Hextall and Assistant General Manager, Chris Pryor were all fired by the club's owners Fenway Sports Group.

Head coach Mike Sullivan, who led the team to the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017, remains in his position however.

Sullivan's contract runs until the end of the 2026/27 season but any decision on his future will not be made until a new general manager and his team are in place.

