Stellini wants Spurs to turn on the style in 'eight finals'

London (AFP) – Cristian Stellini has urged Tottenham to play with more style and swagger during their push to qualify for the Champions League.

Stellini's side host struggling Bournemouth on Saturday looking to climb back into the Premier League's top four.

A win for fifth placed Tottenham would take them above fourth placed Manchester United, ahead of their top four rivals' trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last four games, including the two since Stellini replaced Antonio Conte as interim manager.

But Tottenham fans remain frustrated by the lack of entertaining performances delivered by their talented but underachieving team this season.

Stellini acknowledged there is room for improvement on that front as he called on his players to show more attacking verve.

"We have to play the final eight games like eight finals. We started with Brighton and now we have eight games," Stellini told reporters on Friday.

"We have to play attacking football. We are trying to push more to create more chances, to try to shoot more on target, to create something that can create a good atmosphere in the stadium and to get the crowd behind us.

"To play with patience and not to rush in the game or be frantic on the ball. This is the way. It is a long time we work on this aspect.

"It is not only in the last aspect we work. We want to see the players improving under this aspect."

With the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in the squad, Stellini believes Tottenham have the potential to sparkle in the final weeks of the season.

"I don't think we are speaking about a huge change. It is the work that we work on for a long time," Stellini said.

"It is about confidence, patience during the game and the style of this team to play in the right way for the characteristics of the players."

Stellini revealed he has not had peace talks with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi accused his fellow Italian of a lack of respect after the pair were sent off following a touchline row during last weekend's 2-1 win against the Seagulls.

"This type of thing stays on the pitch, you forget this type of situation immediately after the game," he said. "There's nothing to say. Everything is fine for me."

© 2023 AFP