NHL's Blue Jackets and Ducks fire coaches after woeful seasons

Los Angeles (AFP) – Brad Larsen was fired by the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, becoming the third coach ousted in 36 hours after failing to reach the playoffs.

Dallas Eakins was fired by the Anaheim Ducks late Friday, hours after Peter Laviolette and the Washington Capitals agreed to part ways after the expiration of his contract in June.

The Blue Jackets finished last in the Eastern Conference at 25-48 with nine overtime losses, missing the postseason for a third consecutive year.

"This season has been extremely disappointing and the responsibility for that lies with all of us," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

"Brad has been part of our organization for more than a decade, and we are extremely thankful for his hard work and many contributions -- both on and off the ice -- during that time."

Larsen, 45, was 62-86-16 in his two seasons as coach after replacing John Tortorella in June 2021 after serving as an assistant coach to him for seven prior seasons in Columbus.

Johnny Gaudreau, who signed a seven-year contract last July, had 21 goals and set up 53 others for the Blue Jackets while Patrik Laine added 22 goals.

The Blue Jackets ranked in the NHL's bottom three in both scoring and scoring defense.

The Ducks were last overall in the NHL at 23-47-12 and ended the season with a club record 13 consecutive losses.

"This was a very difficult decision, one that comes after careful and considerable deliberation," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said.

"At the end of the day, I simply feel that a fresh perspective and new voice will be beneficial for the team.

"Dallas has handled himself with class and character through a difficult season, and we wish him the best in the future."

Eakins, 57, was 100-147-44 in four seasons after taking over for Bob Murray following the 2018-19 season.

The Ducks last qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2018.

