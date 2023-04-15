Paralympics chief hails unity on ban of Russian and Belarusian competitors

2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, says the Paralympic Games should be at the intersection of entertainment and purpose.

International Paralympics Committee (IPC) supremo Andrew Parsons hailed the solidarity of his organisation over the ban imposed on Russian and Belarusian competitors in international para events following the outbreak of war in Ukraine in 2022.

The IPC's general assembly voted in November 2022 in Berlin to suspend the national paralympic committees (NPC) from both countries.

"Only the general assembly can change that status," said Parsons.

"We'll have another general assembly next September. So until September, the situation is clear."

Ukraine has threatened to boycott the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusians athletes are allowed to compete – even under a neutral banner – if the war is still underway.

Threat of boycott

Latvia has also threatened to pull out and Polish sports administrators estimate a coalition of 40 countries, including the United States, Britain and Canada could be formed to back calls to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics.

Parsons added: "Of course, there is a lot of discussion around if they [Russian and Belarusian] athletes will participate or not, in a neutral capacity or not. There is a lot of talk about some national organisations threatening to boycott.

"The decision will be taken by the IPC's general assembly to bring together all the different nations.

"This also gives a lot of weight, whatever way we go, so that other NPCs even if they disagree with the decision taken, they will not boycott the Paralympic Games because it will be a very democratic and collective decision."

With 500 days to go before the start of the Paralympic Games in Paris, Parsons conceded the controversy and speculation had become distractions.

"Of course, it's something you shouldn't be dealing with 500 days to the start of the games," said the 46-year-old Brazilian.

Challenging situation

"You should be dealing more with how to increase and enhance the promotion of the Paralympic Games in France and Paris and how to sell every possible ticket.

"And of course, because the situation comes from something that is outside of the world of sport and knowing that this is a war that can change the geopolitics of the world at a global level ... yes, it's a challenge situation."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games between 28 August and 8 September will bring together nearly 4,500 paralympic athletes competing in 22 sports.

"Things are looking really good," beamed Parsons. "We're at a point where we can really see how the games will look next year.

Iconic landmarks

"In terms of the venues, in terms of the athletes' village, everything is coming together quite nicely."

Pandemics notwithstanding, the 20-odd venues in and around Paris should throb with spectators after the coronavirus restricted access for the summer games in Tokyo in 2021 and the winter games in Beijing in March 2022.

"I hope that the first day of competition will be in front of thousands of people," said Parsons.

"I think that's the number one thing that is going to be different from Tokyo and Beijing," he added. "And then the city helps. Paris is an incredible place with a lot of iconic landmarks and many venues are very close to them.

"But however we watch the games – in person, at home, on TV or online, they will be spectacular games. The setting will be absolutely incredible."

Sky's the limit

The paralympic movement has blossomed since the first event in Rome in September 1960 where around 400 athletes from 23 countries took part.

Competitors from more than 140 countries are expected next year for an event that Parsons describes as the intersection between entertainment and purpose.

"That's how I see the future of the sport," he said. "If it's not exciting, if it's not something that people want to go online and watch then we are wasting the best possible platform on the planet to make a change for persons with disability.

"The sky's the limit for the Paralympic movement and the fact that we position ourselves in that way is important. Look, we are an elite sport organisation, but we are about changing the world using sport."

