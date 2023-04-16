David hits 20th goal as Lille fight back to beat Montpellier

Villeneuve-d'Ascq (France) (AFP) – Lille scored twice in two minutes late in the second half as they fought back on Sunday for a 2-1 home victory over Montpellier.

The victory lifted Lille back to fifth, the last European place, in Ligue 1.

Lille dominated the first half but fell behind after 24 minutes as Issiaga Sylla, unmarked at the far post, met Wahbi Khazri's cross with a sharp finish.

The home team broke through after 70 minutes as Remy Cabella crossed and Jonathan David fired home.

With this 20th goal, the Canadian joined Kylian Mbappe as leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season.

Two minutes later Cabella nodded home and Lille held on comfortably for the win.

"I think we deserved to win, we dominated by creating a lot of chances," said Lille coach Paulo Fonseca.

"Our game involves taking risks, we know that the opponents come to defend and will have counter-attacking situations, but that's how it is. The players have the ability to fight, work and run, we know we can score at any moment and they always believe in it."

