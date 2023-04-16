Kirkwood wins at Long Beach for first IndyCar crown

American driver Kyle Kirkwood captured his first IndyCar victory by winning at the Long Beach Grand Prix

Los Angeles (AFP) – American racer Kyle Kirkwood held off French teammate Romain Grosjean down the final laps to win Sunday's Long Beach Grand Prix and capture his first career IndyCar title.

The Andretti Autosport duo led a showing of three cars in the top four but it was Kirkwood who came out on top by 0.9907 of a second after 85 laps over the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary course on the streets of Long Beach, California.

"I felt like I needed this win and we got it. A moment of relief, no doubt," the 24-year-old US driver said after taking his 20th career IndyCar start.

"I just had a moment of relaxation. I was just like, 'Finally.' It's not really finally because we're only three races in (the season). But it felt like it for me."

Grosjean, who went for his last refuelling one lap before Kirkwood, was second with Sweden's Marcus Ericsson, last year's Indianapolis 500 winner, taking the last podium spot ahead of another Andretti driver, American Colton Herta.

"I'm very happy for him," Grosjean said of Kirkwood. "I wish I was in his position right now. He drove a hell of a race, like a champ. He deserved that.

"We tried everything we could on our end. It was not easy. With our fuel situation we couldn't really attack. I knew it wasn't going to work out."

Team owner Michael Andretti was overjoyed after struggles in the two opening races of the campaign.

"I'm so happy for everybody that worked so hard for us. It was definitely big," he said. "That was the medicine we needed."

Kirkwood's best prior finish in 19 IndyCar races was 10th at Long Beach last year for A.J. Foyt Racing.

Pole sitter Kirkwood stayed in the lead until compatriot Josef Newgarden, last year's Long Beach winner, zipped in front on a lap-27 restart when slower traffic held back Kirkwood.

But Kirkwood used a superior time on the last pit lap exchange to return to the track ahead of Newgarden, who faded while conserving fuel over the final 31 laps.

Ericsson grabbed the season points lead on 110 with the next race at Alabama in two weeks.

