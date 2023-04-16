New Zealand captain Cane hailed for his Super Rugby form

Sam Cane is coming off a tumultuous 2022 in which his status as All Blacks captain was questioned by commentators

Wellington (AFP) – The Waikato Chiefs believe All Blacks captain Sam Cane is rediscovering his best form after the evergreen flanker turned in another impressive performance for the Super Rugby Pacific leaders.

Advertising Read more

Cane was a standout performer in Saturday's 33-17 win over the Wellington Hurricanes, which extended the Chiefs' unbeaten start to the season to seven games.

A defensive powerhouse, the openside flanker made 17 tackles and helped the visitors claim control up front in a dominant second half, where they piled on 25 unanswered points.

Chiefs assistant coach David Hill told Sky Sport that Cane's early season energy could actually be attributed to an injury he suffered in October last year.

"He's had a longer pre-season than he has done, so physically he's in great shape.

"It just shows, he was outstanding again today."

Hill said Cane was spending less time worrying about his leadership duties for the Chiefs, allowing him to sharpen his focus on the field.

"His responsibility is to turn up, train and lead us on the field. That's good for him."

Cane is coming off a tumultuous 2022 in which his status as All Blacks captain was questioned by commentators because of perceived leadership shortcomings and the rise of several younger rivals.

The 31-year-old was at the helm during the historic home series loss to Ireland as well as humbling defeats to South Africa and Argentina.

He fractured his cheekbone against Japan in Tokyo and missed New Zealand's unbeaten three-Test tour of Europe in November.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock was captain for wins over Wales and Scotland and a draw with England, while Dalton Papali'i impressed on the side of the scrum.

But former long-serving All Blacks lock Ian Jones said 86-Test veteran Cane's form since returning from injury had been irresistible.

"I've just been so impressed really, with the level of performance and the standards that our All Blacks captain has set for the Chiefs," said Jones following the Chiefs' win on Saturday.

"You'd arguably have to say he's been the player of the team so far."

© 2023 AFP