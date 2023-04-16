Rock-bottom Hertha Berlin fire coach Schwarz and re-hire Dardai

Berlin (AFP) – Last on the league table, Hertha Berlin have reacted to Friday's 5-2 loss at Schalke by firing manager Sandro Schwarz for club stalwart Pal Dardai on Sunday.

Winless in six, Hertha are last in the Bundesliga table with 22 points, four points from safety, with six games remaining this season.

Hertha said the decision was made "after the frightening defeat against Schalke" in order to try and "stay in the league".

Dardai is most-capped player in league history for Hertha. This will be the Hungarian's third stint in charge of the club.

Dardai managed Hertha from 2015 to 2019 and stepped in again in 2021 to save the club from relegation.

The defensive midfielder moved from Hungarian side Budapesti VSC in 1997 to the German capital, staying with Hertha until his playing retirement in 2012.

Schwarz took over Hertha ahead of the 2022-23 season but has won just five of 28 league matches. Sporting director Fredi Bobic, who joined Hertha in 2021 after a successful stint at Eintracht Frankfurt, was fired in January.

Hertha only stayed in the top division by winning the relegation playoff against second division Hamburg last season.

Miami-based sports investment organisation 777 Partners bought a two-thirds stake in the club in March, taking over from previous benefactor Lars Windhorst.

The firm also has stakes in La Liga side Sevilla, Serie A side Genoa and several other teams.

© 2023 AFP