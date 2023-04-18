Iranian snooker star Vafaei wants O'Sullivan to 'play like a man'

Iran's Hossein Vafaei wants to be shown respect by seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in their second-round match at the snooker world championships

London (AFP) – History-making Iranian snooker player Hossein Vafaei has spiced up his world championship second-round match with seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, saying he hopes the Englishman shows him respect.

Advertising Read more

Vafaei set up the duel, which will be played over three days from Friday at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, after impressively brushing aside China's 2016 world finalist Ding Junhui with a 10-6 victory.

The 28-year-old Vafaei is the first Iranian player to win a match at the championships having last year become the first from his country to play in the tournament.

Vafaei feels that O'Sullivan, who is bidding to win a record eighth title, showed a lack of respect when the Iranian beat him 5-0 in last season's German Masters qualifiers.

O'Sullivan's frustration at his performance saw him smash the reds with his first shot of what turned out to be the fifth and final frame.

"Play like a man," said Vafaei after beating Ding.

"Don't play mind games or smash the balls and disrespect me, when 70 million or 80 million people are watching me in Iran.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan is such a legend, such a good player when he's on the table. He's just such a nice person... when he's asleep."

Vafaei has risen to 23 in the world rankings.

"If we want this sport to improve, we need to respect each other, and teach others to respect us," said Vafaei.

"When we don't respect each other, even the people don't respect us.

"We have to teach the children to respect their father and family, and everything will be good."

Vafaei believes that O'Sullivan will pay for his lack of respect when they play each other.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason, you can't run away," said Vafaei.

"If you do something bad to the people and break someone else's heart, then God will give you an opportunity to get revenge."

Despite the bitterness felt over that meeting, Vafaei says he is looking forward to what be thinks will be a blockbuster match.

"Hopefully I will play the way I played against Ding," said Vafaei.

"If he beats me 13-0 I will still love being involved in the match.

"Get your popcorn everyone!"

© 2023 AFP