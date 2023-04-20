All Blacks back Tuivasa-Sheck returning to league in 2024

All Blacks centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to league to play for NRL side the New Zealand Warriors in 2024

Wellington (AFP) – All Blacks centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said Thursday that he will return to rugby league in 2024 after agreeing a three-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors.

After switching from league to union, the 29-year-old made his Super Rugby debut for the Auckland Blues in 2022 and has played three times for New Zealand, two as a replacement.

He is contention for a place in the All Blacks squad at the World Cup, which kicks off in September in France, before linking up with his former league club when he rejoins the Warriors in early 2024.

Tuivasa-Sheck said that the decision to leave the Blues at the end of the season wasn't easy.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here at the Blues and made some great mates over the past two seasons," he told the team's website.

"Once I knew what my future held, I wanted to announce this and quickly shift the focus back to this season."

Tuivasa-Sheck made 111 appearances for the Auckland-based Warriors from 2016 to 2021 and was also their captain.

He also played 20 Tests for the New Zealand rugby league team.

He switched to union to great fanfare but his All Blacks appearances have been limited as Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett finished last season as the first-choice midfield pairing under head coach Ian Foster.

