Benn provisionally suspended from boxing by UK Anti-Doping

Conor Benn (left) tested positive for a banned substance ahead of his scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr in London

London (AFP) – Conor Benn has been provisionally suspended from boxing by UK Anti-Doping, it was announced Thursday.

A scheduled catchweight "grudge" bout against British rival Chris Eubank Jr scheduled for October last year was cancelled after trace amounts of a fertility drug, clomiphene -- which is known to elevate testosterone levels in men -- were found in Benn's urine.

Benn had denied intentionally or knowingly ingesting any banned substances.

In February, the World Boxing Council cleared Benn of a doping offence after the World Boxing Council ruled a "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" constituted a "reasonable explanation" for his positive finding.

But a statement issued by UKAD on Thursday said: "UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) confirms that Mr Benn was notified and provisionally suspended by UKAD on 15 March 2023 in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules.

"Whilst provisionally suspended Mr Benn is prohibited from participating in any capacity (or assisting another athlete in any capacity) in a competition, event or activity that is organised, convened, authorised or recognised by the British Boxing Board of Control or any other World Anti-Doping Code-compliant sport.

"UKAD can also confirm that on 3 April 2023 it charged Mr Benn with an Article 2.2 violation for the alleged use of a prohibited substance (clomiphene). The charge against Mr Benn is pending and will now follow the results management process in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules."

After Boxing News reported Benn was provisionally suspended earlier this week, the 26-year-old tweeted: "I can't comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them", adding, "I remain free to fight outside the UK."

Benn relinquished his British boxing licence after testing positive and the BBBofC can request other governing bodies prohibit the undefeated Londoner from fighting abroad.

October's proposed bout was intended to be a continuation of the Benn v Eubank feud in which the rivals' fathers -- Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr -- battled it out in two ferocious contests in the early 1990s.

A catchweight of 157 pounds (71.2kg) was agreed for the sons to continue the family feud, meaning Benn would have had to move up two weight divisions and Eubank lose three pounds.

