Nadal's withdrawal from Madrid Masters casts doubt over French Open propsects

Tennis

Rafael Nadal, who has won the French Open 14 times, has pulled out of the Madrid Masters.

Rafael Nadal's attempt to win a record-extending 15th French Open title was plunged into doubt on Thursday when the veteran Spaniard announced that he will miss the Madrid Masters tournament later this month.

Advertising Read more

Nadal, 36, has not played competitively since a problem in a back muscle hampered his movements during his second round defeat to Mackenzie MacDonald at the Australian Open in January.

"Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on 14," said Nadal on social media. "The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected."

Nadal has missed the tournaments at Monte Carlo and Barcelona where he has claimed 11 and 12 titles respectively.

Madrid has been another happy hunting ground over the years. He has won five titles at the Caja Magica.

"There's nothing more for me to do than to try to have a good attitude throughout this time," Nadal added. "To try to give myself the opportunity to compete in some of the clay court season tournaments that remain and there's no other remedy than to work and have a good mentality."

In Barcelona on Thursday, second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the last eight with a straight sets victory over Denis Shapovalov.

The 25-year-old Greek will play the eighth seed Alex de Minaur. There were wins too for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as well as the fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe