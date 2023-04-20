Two-time major winner Kaymer returns from six-month injury absence

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer will tee off for the first time in six months when he plays this week in Adelaide, admitting Thursday a bad wrist injury had caused "tears and frustration".

The former world number one and winner of 23 events, most of them on the PGA and European Tours, defected to the Saudi-backed LIV circuit last year.

But the German's playing time has been limited. He missed the rebel tour's 2022 season-ending event in Miami and the first three tournaments of 2023 after tearing a tendon in his left wrist, requiring surgery.

Speaking on the eve of LIV Golf's first event in Australia, Kaymer -- who won the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 US Open -- said he was ready to start swinging again.

"There were tears, there were sad moments. Those are things you can't really control," said the 38-year-old, who was part of three Ryder Cup-winning teams.

"The things I could control is working on other stuff that didn't hurt the wrist."

That included putting and chipping practice, with those areas of his game likely be in better form than full swings this week.

Graeme McDowell, a former Ryder Cup teammate who also jumped ship to LIV, said he was impressed by what he saw from Kaymer during practice rounds at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide.

"He's got one of those injuries that if he waits around to feel perfect, that may never happen. He just needs to go get golf-strong again, get match fit," he said.

"I think he's close."

© 2023 AFP