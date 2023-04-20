Under-pressure PSG boss Galtier 'working' for next season

PSG coach Christophe Galtier is under pressure after less than a season in charge

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier insisted Thursday he is planning for next season despite a disappointing maiden campaign in charge and recent allegations of racist remarks.

PSG are easing towards a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title and can move 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille when they visit rock-bottom Angers on Friday.

But they have lost eight matches in all competitions since the World Cup, including home and away defeats in a tame Champions League last-16 exit to Bayern Munich.

The domestic league title is the only major trophy still in their sights in the closing weeks of the season.

Galtier has also denied claims he made racist comments while in charge of Nice last term, revealed in a reported email sent by then Nice director Julien Fournier.

"Am I convinced I'll be the coach next season? I plan to be the coach of PSG next season," Galtier said.

"I'm very focused on work... I'm very active with the staff, with the players. I know the importance of going for this title...

"I also plan for the future."

Galtier masterminded Lille's shock Ligue 1 triumph ahead of PSG in 2021 but winning that trophy again would only meet the lowest of expectations in the capital.

Lionel Messi is set to leave the club at the end of the season and was booed by fans at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.

Neymar has been out injured since February, while speculation remains about Kylian Mbappe's future.

"We are working with (football advisor) Luis Campos on the make-up of the squad next season," said Galtier.

"The changes we want to make to improve the squad, to maybe have more variety in our game... To have better balance."

PSG were in fine form before the break for the Qatar World Cup but questions have been raised about the players' commitment since.

As well as their latest Champions League debacle, Paris were dumped out of the French Cup in the last 16 for the second straight season by Marseille.

"We must not forget that it has been a unique season, with the greatest international competition right in the middle," added Galtier.

"We will have to analyse what happened in the first part of the season and the second part."

Elsewhere this weekend, third-placed Lens host fourth-placed Monaco in a crucial match in the battle for Champions League qualification on Saturday.

The principality club are two points behind Lens in the race for a top-three finish, with Marseille just one point further ahead, occupying the second and final automatic qualification spot.

Player to watch: Alexandre Lacazette

The former Arsenal striker has been key to Lyon's recent revival with five goals in as many league matches since returning from injury.

Alexandre Lacazette has fired Lyon to within touching distance of the European places © Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP/File

Laurent Blanc's side have put together a seven-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to close within five points of fifth-placed Lille and give themselves hope of qualifying for Europe.

Lacazette has netted 19 league goals in total this season, just one fewer than joint top-scorers Mbappe and Jonathan David.

Lyon host Marseille on Sunday.

Key stats

64: The second most points Marseille have amassed after 31 matches of a Ligue 1 season in their history.

21: Years since Lens last played in the Champions League -- a group-stage exit in 2002-03.

3: Points separating 17th-placed Strasbourg from 14th-placed Auxerre in the fight to avoid relegation.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Friday

Angers v Paris Saint-Germain (1900)

Saturday

Auxerre v Lille (1500), Lens v Monaco (1900)

Sunday

Reims v Strasbourg (1100), Ajaccio v Brest, Lorient v Toulouse, Nantes v Troyes, Nice v Clermont (all 1300), Montpellier v Rennes (1505), Lyon v Marseille (1845)

