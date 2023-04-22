Bundesliga title 'would mean the world' to Dortmund's Bellingham

Dortmund's English midfielder Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring his team's first goal in a 4-0 demolition of Frankfurt on Saturday

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham said winning the Bundesliga would "mean the world" after his side went top of the table thanks to a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern Munich's 3-1 loss at Mainz earlier on meant Dortmund knew they could move above the Bavarians with a victory against Frankfurt, with five league matches remaining in the season.

Bellingham, 19, scored Dortmund's first goal in the dominant victory, with Donyell Malen adding two and veteran Mats Hummels another.

The England playmaker has won a German Cup with Dortmund since arriving from Birmingham in 2017, aged 17.

"To be honest, it would mean everything. It would mean the world to me," Bellingham told German TV after the game.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself and talk about it too much, to end up feeling like I've already won it, as there's five really tough games to come.

"But it would be massive, I would love more than anything to win the league with this club, after everything it's given me.

"I'll give absolutely everything to try and make that happen."

Dortmund last won the title under Jurgen Klopp in the 2011-12 season, with Bayern having won the title in each of the ten years since.

Despite a contract which runs until 2025, sought-after Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move in the summer, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City among the suitors.

Bellingham has 11 goals and seven assists in 39 games in all competitions this season.

© 2023 AFP