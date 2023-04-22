Leeds lose again at Fulham to increase relegation fears

Andreas Pereira (right) scored Fulham's second goal in a 2-1 win over Leeds

London (AFP) – Leeds' woeful week was compounded by a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday that leaves them still perilously poised just above the relegation zone.

Second half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira lifted Fulham up to ninth to keep Marco Silva's men in the hunt for European football.

By contrast, Leeds had shipped 11 goals in losing their two previous games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool and there was little sign of a revival despite a more competitive scoreline.

Leeds remain two points above the drop zone, but have played a game more than the three sides directly below them.

Javi Gracia kept faith with under fire Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but that decision backfired as another error from the Frenchman allowed Wilson to open the scoring just before the hour mark.

Meslier flapped at Willian's cross to tee the ball up nicely for the Welsh international to smash into the net.

Questions will also be asked of Meslier's role in the second goal as he failed to cut out Antonee Robinson's cross and Pereira was left with the simple task of smashing into an unguarded net.

The visitors did manage to set up a grandstand finish when João Palhinha deflected Patrick Bamford's shot into his own net.

But three games without a point have left Gracia's men looking anxiously over their shoulder and they could end the day in the relegation zone should Everton and Nottingham Forest win later on Saturday.

© 2023 AFP