Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Heat burn Bucks

Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (left) reacts with De'Anthony Melton as the Sixers complete a series sweep over Brooklyn

New York (AFP) – The Philadelphia 76ers shrugged off the absence of Joel Embiid to complete a 4-0 sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs on Saturday as the Phoenix Suns edged closer to a second-round berth by beating the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers advanced to an Eastern Conference semi-final showdown against either Boston or Atlanta with a dominant second-half display to seal a 96-88 victory in Brooklyn.

Elsewhere in the East, the Miami Heat thrashed the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 to edge ahead of the top seeds 2-1 in their best-of-seven series.

In Brooklyn, the Sixers trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but transformed the contest with an 18-4 run to take the lead before closing out victory with a fourth-quarter rally.

The Sixers' win was all the more impressive given the absence of star center Embiid, who suffered a right knee sprain in Thursday's 102-97 victory in game three.

Embiid led the NBA with 33.1 points a game and is a finalist for the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Paul Reed stepped in to fill the void and finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the scoring for Philadelphia with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while De'Anthony Melton came off the bench to produce 15 points and lead the fourth-quarter surge.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday in the Heat's 121-99 NBA playoff victory over the Bucks © Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Harris said the Sixers were determined to use Embiid's absence as a motivator.

"He's the MVP. And when we heard he wasn't playing, I think it was an opportunity for everybody else to really step up and understand that we've got to get a win without the big fellow," Harris told the TNT television network.

"The whole group came together today. It's a great win for us and a great way to sweep the series."

Asked what his message to the injured Embiid would be, Harris replied: "Hurry up and get your ass back out here."

The 4-0 series victory was Philadelphia's first playoff sweep since 1991.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn's scoring with 20 points while Nic Claxton had 19 points with 12 rebounds.

"Getting swept is trash," a dejected Claxton said. "It's not a good feeling."

Suns on the brink

In Los Angeles, Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Phoenix beat the Clippers 112-100 for a 3-1 series lead.

Devin Booker plundered 30 points and veteran Chris Paul added 19 in a late burst of scoring as Phoenix bagged their second straight win in Los Angeles.

"I'm in a good place and I'm enjoying playing ball," Durant said. "I've been out a few months this season, and I'm just happy I'm out here where the ball is."

It means the Suns need just one more win to book their place in the Western Conference semi-finals, with game five set for Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Clippers' hopes of squaring the series had been dealt a blow by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who joined Paul George on the injured list.

Russell Westbrook produced one of his best performances for the Clippers with a 37-point display.

In Miami, the Heat took full advantage of the absence of Milwaukee's two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading by double digits much of the night.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting before departing late in the third quarter after taking a hard fall. After visiting the locker room he returned to the bench but with the game in hand did not go back on the floor.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points and fellow reserve Kyle Lowry added 15 as the Heat bench delivered 59 points.

"We just came out here and played with some intensity," Lowry said.

The Heat will try to level the series on Monday, but Lowry said he knows they'll face a tough task.

"Every game is a different game," he said.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the team would continue to "monitor" Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion in game one, missed game two and was a late scratch on Saturday.

In the late game the Memphis Grizzlies welcomed star guard Ja Morant back after a hand injury as they visited the Los Angeles Lakers with their series knotted 1-1.

