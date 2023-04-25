Tottenham stadium to stage 2024 European rugby finals

London (AFP) – Next season's European club rugby finals will be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, organisers announced Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 62,850-capacity ground will host the European Challenge Cup final and the European Champions Cup final on May 24 and May 25, 2024 respectively.

Opened in 2019, the stadium has already staged several rugby fixtures, including two Premiership matches involving Saracens and a Barbarians v All Blacks XV game.

It has also been the venue for heavyweight world title boxing bouts involving Britain's Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

"We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 finals weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," said European Professional Club Rugby chairman Dominic McKay.

"It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year's showpiece finals weekend."

This season's European finals weekend takes place at Lansdowne Road in Dublin on May 19 and May 20.

© 2023 AFP