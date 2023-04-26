Ban rules Exeter lock Jenkins out of La Rochelle semi-final

London (AFP) – Wales lock Dafydd Jenkins will miss Exeter's European Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle on Sunday after receiving a three-week ban.

The 20-year-old second-row, capped six times by Wales, was sent off for a dangerous tackle during Exeter's 22-21 Premiership win over southwest rivals Bristol last Saturday after making contact with the head of prop Max Lahiff.

With bans in rugby union applying across competitions, Jenkins has now been ruled out of this weekend's match against reigning European champions La Rochelle in Bordeaux a Premiership encounter against London Irish on May 6 and the Champions Cup final or Wales' opening World Cup warm-up fixture against England on August 5.

Jenkins, however, will only be sidelined from the La Rochelle and London Irish fixtures if he completes a World Rugby coaching intervention programme.

"Jenkins received a red card for dangerous tackling contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 during the match against Bristol on April 22 2023," England's ruling Rugby Football Union said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"The player accepted he committed an act of foul play, but challenged that it merited a red card. However, the (disciplinary) panel upheld the red card."

© 2023 AFP