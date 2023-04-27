Knicks lose Sims for NBA playoff run after shoulder surgery

Jericho Sims will miss the rest of the New York Knicks' playoff campaign because of a shoulder injury

New York (AFP) – New York Knicks center Jericho Sims underwent successful right shoulder surgery, the team announced on Thursday, but will miss the remainder of the team's NBA playoff run.

Sims, 24, had the operation on Wednesday to repair a torn labrum and cuff tendon. He is expected to be ready for pre-season training camp in late September.

Sims averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds a game, largely in a reserve role, but had been sidelined for the past three weeks by the injury.

The Knicks defeated Cleveland 4-1 in a best-of-seven opening round playoff series, the first time New York advanced to the second round since 2013 and only the second time since 2000.

New York will face the Miami Heat in a second round series that begins on Sunday.

The Knicks finished 47-35 this season, fifth in the Eastern Conference with their best regular-season record in a decade.

