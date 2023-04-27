NFL Ravens and Jackson agree to terms on five-year deal

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on details of a five-year contract extension for the star quarterback, the NFL team announced

The Ravens confirmed the deal in principle after nearly two years of talks with a social media video posting of Jackson confirmed on the club website.

"You know, for the last few months, there has been a lot of he's said, she's said," Jackson said in the video. "A lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on."

Then Jackson holds up a football and reveals a Ravens logo.

"But for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on. Let's go baby. Let's go. Let's go man. Can't wait to get there. Can't to be there. Can't wait to light up M&T (Bank Stadium) for the next five years, man. Let's get it."

Jackson, a top run threat as well as a deadly passer, was the NFL's 2019 Most Valuable Player and has a 45-16 record in regular-season games but has been unable to guide the Ravens deep into the NFL playoffs.

While the Ravens have reached the post-season in four of five campaigns since Jackson arrived in 2018, they have managed only one playoff victory and never reached the conference finals.

A knee injury sidelined Jackson for the final five regular-season games of the 2022 campaign and the Ravens' 24-17 playoff loss at Cincinnati.

The Ravens placed their "franchise tag" on Jackson on March 7, securing his rights for next season and ensuring him a rich contract as a result but in a way that allowed him to negotiate with other clubs.

In late March, Jackson posted on social media that he had asked for a trade on March 2, saying the club wasn't interested in paying him top value in a long-term deal.

Weeks passed with public silence but the Ravens signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in mid-April.

The Philadelphia Eagles also reached a deal with quarterback Jalen Hurts, helping set the market value on star quarterbacks.

The move came hours before the start of the NFL Draft, where teams select new players among top available talent.

