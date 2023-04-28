Panthers draft quarterback Young with first pick in NFL draft

Bryce Young out of the University of Alabama was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick in the NFL draft

Miami (AFP) – The Carolina Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the number one overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday with the Houston Texans also taking a quarterback in C.J. Stroud with the second pick.

Young, out of the University of Alabama and the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was widely tipped to be the first choice after the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the first pick.

"As amazing as this moment is, I'm going to try to live in the moment. I can't wait to get to work tomorrow and start building off of that," Young told the NFL Network.

"I'm going to give everything to the franchise, to the organization, to the coaches that believed in me and drafted me. I'm forever indebted for that. Everything I have for preparation, not just on Sundays but throughout the entire week, I'm going to give it my all," he said.

Young, who is 5-foot, 10 inches, is the equal shortest quarterback ever taken at number one, along with Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals.

Hailed for his attention to detail and intense preparation, as well as his precision throwing and ability to move out of the pocket, the Panthers hope that Young can give them an elite quarterback which they have lacked since the Cam Newton era.

In his 27 starts with the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Panthers finished second in the NFC South last season with a 7-10 record with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in the quarterback role.

Carolina brought in 35-year-old quarterback Andy Dalton on a two year deal in March and he is expected to mentor Young.

The Texans also opted for a quarterback with the choice of Stroud out of Ohio State. A Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022, Stroud passed for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his two years as a starter.

Houston then traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the third round pick and opted to bring in highly-rated outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr from Alabama.

The Indianapolis Colts took a quarterback with the fourth pick when they chose Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida.

The Seattle Seahawks opted for a defensive addition by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon from Illinois while the Arizona Cardinals brought in Paris Johnson, an offensive tackle out of Ohio State with the sixth pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders took outside linebacker Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech with the seventh pick.

The draft was held in Kansas City, home of the defending Super Bowl winners, the Chiefs.

