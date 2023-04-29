Leinster too strong for Toulouse in European Champions Cup semi-final

Joy of victory - Leinster players celebrate their 41-22 European Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse win on the final whistle at Dublin's Aviva Stadium

Dublin (AFP) – Leinster made Toulouse pay for their indiscipline in a 41-22 European Champions Cup semi-final win in Dublin on Saturday.

Advertising Read more

The Irish province scored 28 points during two periods when the French giants had a player in the sin-bin.

Leinster were bidding to equal Toulouse's record of five European crowns and scored three tries in 10 first-half minutes, two by Jack Conan, to stay well on course for the final which will see them back in front of a 'home' crowd at the Aviva on May 20.

Toulouse were still in touch at 27-14 behind at half-time thanks to tries by Pita Ahki and Emmanuel Meafou.

But despite a penalty by France's Thomas Ramos and a late try by England's Jack Willis, Toulouse were made to suffer for Rodrigue Neti's sin-binning, during which Josh Van der Flier and replacement Jason Jenkins both crossed for tries.

"We are absolutely delighted, it was the toughest game we have played all season," Leinster captain James Ryan told BT Sport.

"Just defensively it is such a challenge playing Toulouse as they are probably the best attacking side in Europe.

"I thought we managed the game well and during those periods when they got those yellow cards. We are happy enough but the job is far from done yet. There is plenty we can get better at. We are going to have to get better for the final again."

Ross Byrne's fourth-minute penalty gave Leinster an early lead, but Toulouse responded with the first try of the match.

Ramos's excellent 50-22 kick from Ramos gave Toulouse, whose side featured star France scrum-half Antoine Dupont, field position before centre Ahki capitalised on a three-on-two overlap to score in the left corner.

Following Byrne's second penalty, Toulouse were hit hard when centre Pierre-Louis Barassi hobbled off, with Dupont moving tio fly-half, and Ramos was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Conan barged over from a pass by Ireland team-mate Jamison Gibson-Park pass, and the No 8 had a second try after selling a dummy to Juan Cruz Mallia.

Byrne converted both scores for a 20-7 lead and Toulouse then helped Leinster go further ahead when a mistake at a maul -- replacement Paul Graou's pass hit Willis in the face -- paved the way for Dan Sheehan's 25-metre try.

Van der Flier, on his return from an ankle problem, went over for Leinster's fourth try from a driving maul and victory was all but assured before Willis crossed for a consolation score late on.

Leinster will now face either La Rochelle, the team that beat them in last season's trophy-decider, or Exeter in the final.

© 2023 AFP