Selby maintains slender lead over Allen in world snooker semi-final

London (AFP) – Four-time world champion Mark Selby retained his one frame lead over Mark Allen at 11-10 come the end of the third session of their World Championship semi-final on Saturday.

The Englishman, 7-6 ahead overnight after a gruelling opening to the match, went further clear with breaks of 63 and 112 to win Saturday's first two frames.

Allen, however, responded with runs of 58 and 92 as the Northern Irishman won four of the next six frames to remain in contention to reach his first world final appearance.

Selby, for all he started well on Saturday, was far from his assured best. Some loose play helped Allen reduce the deficit to 10-9 with Selby missing a blue in the 19th frame while attempting to force a re-spotted black.

Their best-of-33 framw match will be played to a conclusion from 1800 GMT.

